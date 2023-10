Armenian, Hungarian FMs meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó are holding a meeting in the Armenian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Yerevan.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó arrived at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. The tête-à-tête meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary commenced and will be followed by the enlarged meeting,” foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on Facebook.