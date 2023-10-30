Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Prime Minister Pashinyan arrives in Georgia

Prime Minister Pashinyan arrives in Georgia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Armenian Prime Minister will participate in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum on October 26.

PM Pashinyan will also have a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]