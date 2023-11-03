Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs commemorates Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Minister Joly placed a wreath at the memorial and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame honoring the memory of the victims.

The Canadian FM was accompanied by Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

Minister Joly then visited the Memory Alley and watered the tree planted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.