Armenian-Azeri Brussels summit won’t take place

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel which was planned to take place before the end of October in Brussels will not take place, RFE/RL’s Armenian service reported citing EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The meeting has been postponed due to timeframe issues.

Klaar did not mention a possible new date of the meeting.