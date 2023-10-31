Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October 2023

Russian, Turkish Presidents hold phone talk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Ankara will make every effort for de-escalation in the Middle East.

"During the negotiations, President Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will continue to make all efforts to ensure peace in the region,"  RIA Novosti reports, citing the office of Turkish President.








