Israel says it is ready for a ground operation in Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israeli ground forces are “very well prepared” to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.



Referring to the delays in launching the ground offensive, Halevi stated: “There are tactical, operative, strategic considerations that have provided additional time, and troops who have more time are better prepared, and that is what we are doing now.''



The IDF is ready for a ground maneuver, and together with the political echelon, we will decide the form and timeframe of the next phase," Halevi added.



The IDF has told the Israeli government that it is fully prepared for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after 16 days of airstrikes.