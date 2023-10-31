Armenian Prime Minister meets with South Korean Trade Minister in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the delegation led by South Korean Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the consistent development and strengthening of trade-economic ties between Armenia and Korea and welcomed the delegation’s visit, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The Armenian Prime Minister expressed hope that the negotiations in Yerevan will intensify the economic partnership, expansion of business ties and will contribute to the implementation of investment projects in various directions. PM Pashinyan stressed that Armenia and the Republic of Korea have an active political dialogue and the government of Armenia is interested in expanding the partnership.

Dukgeun Ahn said that his delegation includes businessmen and representatives of various organizations and that Korea is interested in cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructures and high technologies.

The sides found the fields of agriculture and tourism to be promising directions for partnership as well. Pashinyan and Dukgeun Ahn expressed certainty that concrete agreements will be reached as a result of the discussions.