Armenia appoints new ambassador to Lithuania

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ara Margaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, replacing Hovhannes Igityan.

The appointment, recommended by Prime Minister Pashinyan, was formalized by President Khachaturyan on Tuesday, the President's Office said in a statement. 








