Armenian Foreign Minister holds informal meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart in Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held an “informal” meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 3+3 format meeting in Tehran, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told ARMENPRESS.

“An informal contact took place, which is common for such platforms,” Badalyan said.








