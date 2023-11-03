U.S. welcomes any good-faith engagements that contribute to peace and stability in South Caucasus – State Department

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The United States welcomes any good-faith engagements that contribute to peace and stability for the people of the South Caucasus regardless of where those talks happen or who is hosting them, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said when asked to comment on the 3+3 foreign ministerial meeting hosted by Iran.

“So with respect to the Armenia-Azerbaijan question of it, we welcome any good-faith engagements that contribute to peace and stability for the people of the South Caucasus regardless of where those talks happen or who is hosting them. But that being said, we recognize the South Caucasus’ delicate geographic position regarding Iran and Russia, but we have not found these countries to be reliable partners, to understate matters,” Miller said

The idea of the 3+3 platform for regional cooperation was brought forward by Türkiye and Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War and was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran, however Georgia has repeatedly refused to participate due to Russia’s participation.