Armenian government launches additional financial support program for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is launching a new financial assistance program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Monday.

In a statement on social media, PM Pashinyan said that the forcibly displaced persons will receive an extra 50,000 drams each in November and December in addition to the previously announced housing and utility support payments.

“We are launching a new financial assistance program for essential expenses for our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition to the money envisaged for accommodation and utility bills during the months of November and December, each will receive 50,000 drams from the state budget,” the Prime Minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan will present details on the new project later on Monday, he added.

“In the coming days we will start discussions about the long-term assistance issues for accommodation of our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be maximally matched with similar programs envisaged for citizens of Armenia. I hope that our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh who are capable to work will find employment in Armenia in the coming two months. Of course the government will provide support in this issue by all possible means,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian government has already launched two financial support programs. Each forcibly displaced person of Nagorno-Karabakh has received a lump sum 100,000-dram support. The forcibly displaced persons will also receive 50,000 drams each per month for 6 months for accommodation and utility expenses.