Mutual recognition of territorial integrity wasn’t supposed to violate security and rights of NK people – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The mutual recognition by Armenia and Azerbaijan of each other’s territorial integrity wasn’t supposed to anyhow violate the process of guaranteeing the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan has said.

“The mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan wasn’t anyhow supposed to violate the process of guaranteeing the security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was disrupted by Azerbaijan with the use of aggression,” Kostanyan said.

He said that an Azeri aggression took place in Nagorno-Karabakh and it can’t be justified by anyone.