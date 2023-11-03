Number of forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh at 101,848

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh stood at 101,848 according to the latest updated registration data.

48,964 are male and 52,884 are female, Migration and Citizenship Service Director Armen Ghazaryan told reporters.

Forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who haven’t yet registered are urged to do so in city halls of the towns or cities where they’ve settled. The data will then be processed and entered into the database.