Samvel Shahramanyan meets group of NK protesters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Dozens of Nagorno-Karabakhi protesters gathered outside the Nagorno-Karabakh Representation in Yerevan demanding a meeting with Samvel Shahramanyan, who held the position of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President at the time of the Azeri takeover of NK and moved to Armenia along with over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons.

The demonstrators breached into the building to confront Shahramanyan. He then held a meeting with a group of the forcibly displaced persons.

After the meeting, Shahramanyan revealed details of what’s been discussed.

“Most of the questions pertained to social issues, accommodation, employment and salary,” he said.

“Not everything depends on us, but we will try to give solutions to your issues,” the Shahramanyan told the crowd of demonstrators outside the building.

“The next question pertained to our political future. I’d like to apologize to everyone, but there are questions that I don’t consider appropriate to disclose because it could contain dangers for us,” Shahramanyan said without elaborating.

The demonstrators sought to find out under what circumstances Shahramanyan signed the order on dissolving the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).