Lithuanian Prime Minister visits EUMA headquarters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė has visited the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) Headquarters in Yeghegnadzor, EUMA said on X.

“Today, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter welcomed the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė to the Mission’s Headquarters in Yeghegnadzor. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Armenia’s Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan,” EUMA said.