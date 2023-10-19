Lithuania reaffirms support to Armenia's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Prime Minister Šimonytė

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS.

Lithuania reaffirms its support to Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced about this after the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan.

"Our nations have had friendly ties for a long time. We are united by similar historical experience: the experience of repression, the struggle for independence, the choice of democracy and commitment to it” said the Prime Minister of Lithuania.

Šimonytė emphasized that she is proud of the fact that Lithuania was the first country to recognize Armenia's independence in 1991.

'I am glad to be here today and reaffirm Lithuania's support to Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as your government’s commitment to continue building a democratic and reformed Armenia,” said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.