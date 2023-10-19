Belgium wants to participate in peace process, says Ambassador Eric De Muynck

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Belgium is intensifying its relations with Armenia and the opening of the embassy is an important step on that path, Ambassador of Belgium to Armenia Eric De Muynck said at a press conference on October 19.

Belgium decided to open an embassy in Armenia in June and the embassy is already functioning. There are several important factors for the embassy, particularly the geopolitical situation in the world and in the region, as well as the Armenian government’s desire to have closer relations with Europe, the ambassador said.

“In addition, Belgium also wants to support the democratic processes in Armenia. Belgium is one of the founding members of the EU and our country wants to participate in the peace process in the region. As you know, President of the European Council Charles Michel is from Belgium and is contributing to the process,” Ambassador Eric De Muynck said. He said that the Belgian Foreign Minister has approved the assistance which is to be provided for supporting the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

3 victims of the Stepanakert fuel depot blast will receive medical treatment in Belgium. The ambassador said he personally coordinated this process in cooperation with the Armenian healthcare ministry and the World Health Organization.