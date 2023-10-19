Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Lithuanian Prime Minister commemorates Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on Thursday and commemorated the Armenian Genocide victims.

PM Šimonytė placed a wreath at the memorial and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

She then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and planted a tree at the Memory Alley.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

 








