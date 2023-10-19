Lithuanian Prime Minister commemorates Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
11:39, 19 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on Thursday and commemorated the Armenian Genocide victims.
PM Šimonytė placed a wreath at the memorial and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.
She then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and planted a tree at the Memory Alley.
The Lithuanian Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.
