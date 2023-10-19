Government allocates 2 billion drams for October distributions of financial assistance to forcibly displaced persons

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will allocate 2 billion drams from the state budget’s reserve fund to provide the financial assistance of October to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“The government will provide assistance for six months, 40,000 drams for temporary accommodation and another 10,000 drams for utility expenses monthly. The payments for the month of October will be allocated by this decision,” Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan said at the Cabinet meeting.