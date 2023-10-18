Belgian Ambassador expressed readiness to support the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On October 18, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Armenia, Eric de Muynk.

During the meeting, the minister presented the programs implemented by the ministry for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, detailing the priorities set at the moment in the field of social protection.

"In order to meet the primary needs of our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and to provide necessary social services, social support programs have been developed and implemented by the ministry.

The most vulnerable groups, thus the single elderly, people who need round-the-clock care and people with disabilities, children left without parental care are in the center of our attention," the minister noted.

Eric de Muynk, in his turn, expressed the readiness of the Kingdom of Belgium to support the forcibly displaced people from Karabakh and noted that several victims of Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot explosion transferred to Belgium to receive necessary medical services.





