18 October 2023

UNSC once again not fulfilled its responsibility, says Turkey's Erdogan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the United Nations Security Council which failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.

“The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility,” Erdogan said on social messaging platform X.








