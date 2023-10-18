Armenia tries to diversify partners – MP on arms acquisitions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is trying to diversify its partners in arms acquisitions, the Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Sargis Khandanyan told reporters.

He said that the Armenian government is implementing major work in military reforms and solving defense sector issues.

“Armenia attempts to diversify its partners in this regard, especially in terms of arms acquisitions and implementation of other types of defensive functions,” Khandanyan said when asked about military reforms and foreign cooperation in defense.