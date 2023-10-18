Armenia wants to maximally deepen relations with ‘highly important’ partner EU, says Deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s relations with the EU have always been aimed at ensuring reforms, human rights and transformation in the country, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

“You know, our relations with the European Union have always been aimed at ensuring reforms, human rights and transformation,” Hovhannisyan told reporters when asked to elaborate on PM Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in the European Parliament that Armenia is ready to be closer to the EU. “This is what the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is aimed at, which is actually a simpler variant of the EU Association Agreement. The EU remains Armenia’s highly important partner. That message only affirmed our policy to maximally deepen and enhance relations with the EU and its member states,” Hovhannisyan added.