LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.43% to $2191.50, copper price up by 0.17% to $7993.50, lead price up by 0.10% to $2047.00, nickel price up by 0.94% to $18850.00, tin price up by 0.20% to $25200.00, zinc price up by 0.70% to $2457.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.