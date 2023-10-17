Armenian, Estonian Foreign Ministers discuss current security situation in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. On October 16, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

As a continuation of the meeting of the two Ministers in New York in September, issues on the current security situation in the South Caucasus were discussed during the phone call, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the targeted appeals by international partners, Azerbaijan once again resorted to the use of force on September 19, and after the 9-month-long blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh more than 100,000 Armenians were forced to leave their homeland and find safe refuge in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan's actions were part of the pre-planned policy of ethnic cleansing, about which Armenia was continuously alarming. The interlocutors touched upon current humanitarian challenges faced by the Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and the issues of addressing their rights.

In the context of the overall security situation in the region, the imperative to restrain any attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia was emphasized.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the Armenia-Estonia bilateral agenda, issues of deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as topics of cooperation in multilateral platforms.