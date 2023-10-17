Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Strasbourg to address European Parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is traveling to Strasbourg to address the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Pashinyan will deliver a speech in the European Parliament on October 17.

A meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also scheduled. Pashinyan and Metsola will then make statements to the press.

Other meetings are also scheduled.