Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Strasbourg to address European Parliament

Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Strasbourg to address European Parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is traveling to Strasbourg to address the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Pashinyan will deliver a speech in the European Parliament on October 17.

A meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also scheduled. Pashinyan and Metsola will then make statements to the press.

Other meetings are also scheduled.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]