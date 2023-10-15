LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $2201.00, copper price down by 1.12% to $7980.00, lead price down by 1.59% to $2045.00, nickel price down by 0.05% to $18675.00, tin price down by 0.18% to $25150.00, zinc price down by 1.53% to $2440.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.