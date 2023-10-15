France initiates UNSC discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh for resolution ensuring return of forcibly displaced population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. France has initiated a new discussion in the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution to create the conditions for the return of the forcibly displaced population of Nagorno-Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said in the Senate.

Colonna said that the conditions must include strong guarantees for the rights of the Armenians of NK, including for the preservation of historical-cultural rights, which requires a permanent international presence on the ground.

“Azerbaijan planned and organized the displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. This is an extremely grave crime that cannot remain unanswered,” Colonna said.