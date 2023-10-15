Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October 2023

Pope urges release of all Hamas hostages, concerned by Gaza siege

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis on Wednesday called on militant Islamist group Hamas to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the "total" Israeli siege imposed on Gaza, Reuters reports.

"I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released," Reuters quoted Pope Francis as saying during his weekly audience.

Referring to Israel's response to Hamas, Francis said: "It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims."

 








