Russia says ready to work with EU, US around Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization only if its mediation is respected

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia, the EU and the United States could work together in the direction of normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations only if the West takes into account the agreements that have been reached at Russian mediation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin has said.

“We could work together in the direction of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, but with an understanding that the EU and US won’t take our developments and misrepresent them as their proposals, but that their actions would fit into the formats of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization that have already been developed between the parties at Russian mediation. We approach the contacts with the EU and US over this issue from this perspective,” Galuzin said in an interview with RBC.

Galuzin said that the 2020 ceasefire deal and the following agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are the formats for the peace process.

“And if the EU and US want to help with their implementations, then certainly we will not counter it. But if it’s about using Russian developments and acting without Russia, then understandably such approach can’t be acceptable to us. The EU isn’t as concerned about normalization as it is by pushing Russia out of the region,” Galuzin said.