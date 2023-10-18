Russia begins work around opening consulate in Kapan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A Russian government official has met with the Mayor of Meghri in Armenia to discuss the upcoming opening of the Russian consulate-general in Kapan.

The head of the delegation in charge of the works from the Russian side and the Meghri mayor discussed the prospects of swiftly opening the consulate ‘which will significantly simplify access to consular services for Russian citizens living in Armenia’s south,” the Russian embassy said in a readout.

“In addition, it was noted that the new consulate-general will contribute to the further strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations and stabilization of the situation in the region, and will contribute to the expansion of cultural, humanitarian, trade, economic and inter-regional cooperation,” the Russian embassy in Armenia said.