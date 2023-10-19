Japan extends USD 2 million emergency grant aid for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On October 6, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid amounting to a total of USD 2 million for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The funds will be provided through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“Based on the fact that more than 100,000 persons have been displaced due to Azerbaijan’s military activities on September 19, the Government of Japan will implement Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in areas such as Non-Food Items, health, protection and water. In close coordination with these international organizations, the Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the displaced persons,” the Japanese foreign ministry said.