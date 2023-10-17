Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

Prime Minister Pashinyan attends banquet in Palace of Charles V in Granada after European Political Community summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his daughter Mariam Pashinyan, on October 5 attended the banquet hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain in the Palace of Charles V in Granada as part of the third European Political Community summit. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the heads of state and government participating in the event.








