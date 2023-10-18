Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October 2023

Pashinyan-Michel-Macron-Sholz meeting is underway in Granada

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A quadrilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel is underway in Granada.

As "Armenpress" reports, the Prime Minister of Armenia has posted a video.








