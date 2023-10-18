PM Pashinyan, Zelenskyy discuss security situation in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a brief conversation on October 5 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Granada, Spain, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he discussed with Pashinyan the security situation in the South Caucasus.

“During our first-ever meeting, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and I focused on the security situation in the South Caucasus. Ukraine is interested in the region’s stability and friendly relations with its nations. We also discussed our bilateral cooperation and interregional economic projects,” the Ukrainian President said on X.