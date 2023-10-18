Pashinyan-Scholz-Macron-Michel meeting to take place despite Aliyev opting out

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel will hold a meeting in Granada despite Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cancelling his participation, TASS reported citing a European official.

The leaders will discuss the current situation and EU’s steps in the direction of further work for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as practical steps to advance and strengthen the EU-Armenia agenda.