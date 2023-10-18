Armenian Prime Minister invited to deliver speech at European Parliament plenary session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, TASS reports.

“I met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today in Granada and I invited him to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament,” TASS quoted Metsola as saying ahead of the European Political Community summit.

She did not specify the timeframe of Pashinyan’s expected visit to the European Parliament but said it would take place in a few weeks.

Metsola said that Armenia is in need of EU support.

“Armenia needs our support and help to overcome the current humanitarian crisis which was caused because thousands of people left Nagorno-Karabakh,” the President of the European Parliament said.