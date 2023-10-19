Armenian military suffers casualties in latest Azeri cross-border shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has suffered casualties when Azerbaijani military opened gunfire on October 2 at a vehicle carrying food to a border outpost, the Ministry of Defense has said.

“There are casualties on the Armenian side in the wake of the fire by the Azerbaijani armed forces on a vehicle carrying food for the personnel conducting duties at the Armenian combat positions. The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia will provide information later. As of 4 p.m., the situation on the frontier is relatively stable,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Facebook.