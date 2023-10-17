'Compatriot': a privileged package of services from IDBank for the Armenians of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. IDBank has created a privileged package of banking services developed specifically for the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Considering the fact that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are facing severe problems as a result of Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, and after moving to Armenia they will need basic financial tools, the IDBank team has created a privileged package of banking services that will primarily satisfy the basic needs of the forcibly displaced compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Chairman of the Board of IDBank, Mher Abrahamyan, it was important for the Bank to support its compatriots in difficult times, including in terms of providing basic banking services. “This is the least we can do for our compatriots forcibly displaced from Artsakh. We hope that we can meet their basic needs by providing some services for free or with privileges,” says Mher Abrahamyan.

The “Compatriot” package includes the following services:

any Visa Gold or MasterCard Gold card - free, no service fee, valid for three years,

0% commission for withdrawing cash from the specified cards at ATMs of IDBank and all member banks of the ArCa system, up to 1 million Armenian drams per month,

50% discount on servicing one additional currency card,

free SMS notifications about card transactions,

in case of making a deposit of AMD 19 million, saving the accumulated interest upon termination of the contract after 3 months,

provision of free safe deposit boxes for up to 30 days,

the ability to replenish and withdraw up to 19 million Armenian drams to dollar and ruble accounts without commission,

provision of free statements and certificates of accounts․

The package is provided to clients who have a passport issued in the Nagorno-Karabakh region (passport issued by 070) or whose registration address is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Connection and maintenance of the package is completely free. The services included in the package can be changed and adapted according to the needs of clients.

To get acquainted with the details, you need to visit the official website of IDBank, and you can join the package by contacting the nearest IDBank branch. The operating hours of the branches can be found by following the link.

