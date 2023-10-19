Israeli doctors dispatched to Armenia to assist with Stepanakert fuel depot explosion victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. At the request of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel has sent two doctors to Yerevan, Armenia, to provide emergency medical assistance to the victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Stepanakert, Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia Joel Lion said on X.

Just had a talk with our 2 #Israeli Doctors, Dr. Yaron Shoham and Dr. Adi Maisel Lotan, who upon the request of @WHO, @IsraelMOH, dispatched to #Yerevan in order to provide emergency medical assistance to the victims of the horrific fuel depot explosion (26.9.23). @MFAofArmenia… pic.twitter.com/XK2OO7BrQl — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) October 1, 2023

The two doctors are Dr. Yaron Shoham, Director of the Burn Unit at Soroka Medical Center in Israel, and Dr. Adi Maisel Lotan, a plastic and reconstructive surgery expert at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel. They will be joining a team of international experts who are providing medical assistance to the victims of the explosion, the Israeli consulate in Yerevan said in a press release.

“The explosion at the fuel depot caused widespread damage and resulted in numerous casualties. Many of the wounded were transported to Yerevan for treatment, and the Israeli doctors will be providing their expertise to help the local medical teams care for these patients.

“The Israeli government has expressed its deep solidarity with the people of Armenia and its commitment to providing assistance in the wake of this tragedy. The dispatch of these two doctors is a testament to Israel's commitment to humanitarian aid and its support for the Armenian people,” the Israeli consulate said.





