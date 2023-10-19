Armenian government announces new assistance program for forcibly displaced persons

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has announced a new accommodation assistance program for the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the relief project on Facebook.

“A monthly 40,000 drams will be provided per each person for covering the accommodation expenses, plus an additional 10,000 drams per each person for all utility expenses. This program will be launched October 1 for at least 6 months. All forcibly displaced persons, regardless of age, will be beneficiaries of the program,” PM Pashinyan said.

The program will not cover only the families who have an apartment in Armenia, as well as the persons who reside in special care centers and are unable to rent an apartment.

The previously announced financial support program, whereby each forcibly displaced person from NK will receive a one-time payment of 100,000 drams, will start next week.

“The issues of our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters from Nagorno-Karabakh will continuously remain in our focus,” the Prime Minister said.