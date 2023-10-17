LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-23

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 September:

The price of aluminum up by 3.40% to $2342.00, copper price up by 1.39% to $8282.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $2183.00, nickel price down by 0.26% to $18825.00, tin price down by 4.49% to $24450.00, zinc price up by 2.73% to $2650.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.