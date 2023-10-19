Denmark allocates funds for humanitarian aid to forcibly displaced population of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Denmark has allocated 1 million kroner (DKK) to Armenia through the Danish Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The urgent aid will be directed to provide shelter, food security, health and other care.

97,735 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh crossed into Armenia as of 18:00, September 29. The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.