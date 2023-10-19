Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Third meeting between Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and Azerbaijani authorities concludes in Yevlakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The third meeting between representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani authorities has concluded in Yevlakh, Azerbaijani media outlets reported.

The first meeting took place on September 21 in Yevlakh, and the second round was held on September 25 in Ivanyan (Khojaly).








