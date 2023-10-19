Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Nearly 93,000 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve entered Armenia reached nearly 93,000 Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

The number stood at 91,448 as of 12:00.








