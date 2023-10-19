Azerbaijan says it intends to allow UN team into Nagorno-Karabakh "in a matter of days"
12:40, 29 September 2023
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani government claims it plans to allow an international expert team from the United Nations to enter Nagorno-Karabakh.
In an interview with the Canadian CBC, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said Azerbaijan intends to allow an international expert team from the United Nations into the area "in a matter of days," with the potential for media access as well.
