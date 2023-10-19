Government of Armenia announces financial aid for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will provide financial support to the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Thursday.

“We will provide a one-time 100,000 drams from the state budget to every one of our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters from Nagorno-Karabakh, regardless of age, for urgent needs,” PM Pashinyan said in a statement on Facebook.