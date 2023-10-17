Speaker Alen Simonyan in Dublin for European Conference of Presidents of Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is leading a delegation to Dublin, Ireland to participate in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

Speakers and presidents of parliament from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe and many partner, observer and neighbouring countries, as well as the heads of several interparliamentary assemblies, are gathering in Dublin on 28 and 29 September 2023 for the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

Simonyan will deliver a speech at the Challenges to Representative Democracy in Volatile Times discussion.

More than 60 Speakers or Deputy Speakers and around 400 delegates are expected at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, which is held every two years under the auspices of the Strasbourg-based Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), hosted this year by the Houses of the Oireachtas, the Irish Parliament.