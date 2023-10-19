42,500 forcibly displaced persons cross into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 42,500 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, the government of Armenia said citing data as of 08:00, September 27.

22,800 of the 42,500 have already been registered.

The registration process continues.

“4,002 persons were provided with accommodation by the government so far: 1,465 in Syunik, 810 in Vayots Dzor, 976 in Gegharkunik, 298 in Tavush, 200 in Armavir, 30 in Aragatsotn, 203 in Shirak and 20 in Kotayk,” said Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“This is the primary aid, our priority is to ensure certain accommodation to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” she added.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.