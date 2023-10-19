Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Russian peacekeepers accompany airlifts of wounded victims of fuel depot blast in NK

Russian peacekeepers accompany airlifts of wounded victims of fuel depot blast in NK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The critically wounded victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh are being airlifted by helicopters to Armenia for treatment.

The fourth flight was en route Tuesday afternoon, the Nagorno-Karabakh healthcare ministry said. The patients are accompanied by medics from Armenia and the Russian peacekeepers.

The medics and medical supplies flown into Nagorno-Karabakh by helicopter from Armenia earlier on Tuesday are now in hospitals in Nagorno-Karabakh.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]