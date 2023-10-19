Russian peacekeepers accompany airlifts of wounded victims of fuel depot blast in NK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The critically wounded victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh are being airlifted by helicopters to Armenia for treatment.

The fourth flight was en route Tuesday afternoon, the Nagorno-Karabakh healthcare ministry said. The patients are accompanied by medics from Armenia and the Russian peacekeepers.

The medics and medical supplies flown into Nagorno-Karabakh by helicopter from Armenia earlier on Tuesday are now in hospitals in Nagorno-Karabakh.